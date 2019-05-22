Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Poor showing in loss
Brogdon totaled four points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
Brogdon came up small with just four points on a very cold shooting night. His final stat line was dismal, especially considering his recent streak of productive outings. In four prior games leading up to Game 4, Brogdon averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's put up quality stat lines in 26.5 minutes per game, so he's likely to bounce back in Saturday's Game 5 in Milwaukee.
