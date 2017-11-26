Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Pours in 19 off bench in loss
Brogdon posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Jazz.
Brogdon has become part of the ever-confusing carousel of starters that Jason Kidd has been conducting in Milwaukee, and recently the moves have seemed almost arbitrary. While Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and newcomer Eric Bledsoe are consistent presences, they are often shifted around to make room for Tony Snell, Gary Payton and Brogdon. The net result is that starting lineups might be best ignored as indicators of who will produce in Milwaukee. Brogdon, who was last year's Rookie of the Year, is seeing an average of 31.7 minutes on the floor despite what could best be described as a demotion due to the arrival of Bledsoe. With Matthew Dellavedova (knee) returning soon, Brogdon's time on the floor could be further compromised. While he has loads of potential, the crowded situation hurt's Brogdon's value despite his usage.
