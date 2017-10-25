Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Practices again Wednesday
Brogdon (ankle) went through practice Wednesday and was seen putting full weight on his left ankle and cutting, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon missed Monday's game but went through shooting drills Tuesday and seemingly practiced in full Wednesday. He should still be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, though it appears he's trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Participates in shooting drills Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as out Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drills four threes Friday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 41 minutes in regular season opener•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles to connect in loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Shows rust in preseason opener Monday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...