Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Practices again Wednesday

Brogdon (ankle) went through practice Wednesday and was seen putting full weight on his left ankle and cutting, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon missed Monday's game but went through shooting drills Tuesday and seemingly practiced in full Wednesday. He should still be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, though it appears he's trending in the right direction.

