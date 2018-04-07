Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Probable Saturday
The Bucks have listed Brogdon (quadriceps) as probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Brogdon has been sidelined since Feb. 1, but appears on track to return Saturday baring any setbacks. It is unclear if he will return to a starting role, but given his lengthy absence he figures to see a minute restriction out the gate. The Bucks are likely attempting to work him back into the swing of things during the final three games before the playoffs. Jason Terry and Sterling Brown would likely see their roles reduced should Brogdon ultimately return. Expect final confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
