Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Progresses to sprints

Brogdon (quad) was observed doing sprints during Wednesday's practice, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

Brogdon remains without an official timeline for a return, but the general target is early April, sometime before the playoffs begin. Once he does lace up, he'll likely be on some sort of minutes restriction to ease him back into action, as the goal will be to presumably have him 100 percent healthy for the postseason. Prior to the injury, the reigning Rookie of the Year was averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and hitting 1.3 threes per game at a 37.8 percent mark.