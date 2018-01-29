Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable vs. Sixers
Brogdon (calf) is considered questionable to play Monday against the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon has missed the last two games with a sore right calf, but the Bucks will wait until closer to game-time before making an official call on his status. In the event that Brogdon is again held out, expect Tony Snell to make another start in his place at shooting guard, with rookie Sterling Brown in position to pick up increased minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Upgraded to questionable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed out with calf soreness Friday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores career-high 32 points in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out for personal reasons Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...