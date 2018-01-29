Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable vs. Sixers

Brogdon (calf) is considered questionable to play Monday against the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon has missed the last two games with a sore right calf, but the Bucks will wait until closer to game-time before making an official call on his status. In the event that Brogdon is again held out, expect Tony Snell to make another start in his place at shooting guard, with rookie Sterling Brown in position to pick up increased minutes.