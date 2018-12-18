Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Wednesday

Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Brogdon is in danger of missing his third straight game Wednesday. During his first absence, Pat Connaughton drew the start at shooting guard. During Brogdon's second absence, Tony Snell filled the position. Both players should continue seeing expanded roles if Brogdon is sidelined once more.

