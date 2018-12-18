Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Wednesday
Brogdon (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Brogdon is in danger of missing his third straight game Wednesday. During his first absence, Pat Connaughton drew the start at shooting guard. During Brogdon's second absence, Tony Snell filled the position. Both players should continue seeing expanded roles if Brogdon is sidelined once more.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...