Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Quiet in return from injury

Brogdon played 14 minutes in Monday's win over the Magic, finishing with two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds and an assist.

Monday marked Brogdon's first action since before the All-Star break, and while he didn't do much off the bench, the Bucks are encouraged to have the versatile guard back before the postseason. Brogdon will likely have a soft minutes limit Wednesday against Philly, which could carry into the postseason.