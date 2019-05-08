Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out Game 5

Brogdon (foot) was ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Brogdon advanced to full contact practices over the weekend but Milwaukee will remain cautious with his potential return and a 3-1 series lead. The 26-year-old should return to a day-to-day outlook for Friday's Game 6, should the game be necessary.

