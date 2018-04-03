Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out Tuesday

Brogdon (quadriceps) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Brogdon resumed on-court work last week and seems to be progressing from the left quad tendon injury that has sidelined him since Feb. 1, but the Bucks have yet to announce a target return date for the second-year guard. Since there are only four games remaining on the Bucks' regular-season schedule after Tuesday, Brogdon is running out of opportunities to prove to interim head coach Joe Prunty that he'll be ready to go for the playoffs.