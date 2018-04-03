Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out Tuesday

Brogdon (quadriceps) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Brogdon resumed on-court work last week and seems to be progressing from the left quad tendon injury that has sidelined him since Feb. 1, but the Bucks have yet to announce a target return date for the second-year guard. Since there are only four games remaining on the Bucks' regular-season schedule after Tuesday, Brogdon is running out of opportunities to prove to interim head coach Joe Prunty that he'll be ready to go for the playoffs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories