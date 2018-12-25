Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Returns to starting five

Brogdon (hamstring) will start at shooting guard Tuesday against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer announced earlier in the day that Brogdon would return from a one-game absence, so it comes as little surprise that he'll reclaim his familiar spot on the top unit. Tony Snell will head to the bench after logging 33 minutes and produced nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist Saturday in the Bucks' 94-87 loss to the Heat.