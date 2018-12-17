Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Monday
Contrary to a previous report, Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, according to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
While Brogdon was originally listed as available for Monday's game, the Bucks will play it safe and keep him out for a second consecutive contest while he nurses a sore hamstring. It doesn't sound like Brogdon suffered any sort of setback, as coach Mike Budenholzer said the team is simply trying to be "aggressively cautious" when it comes to the guard's health. Brogdon's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pelicans. In the meantime, Sterling Brown, Tony Snell and Pat Connaughton could all see an uptick in minutes in his absence Monday.
