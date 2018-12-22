Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Saturday

Brogdon will be rested for Saturday's game in Miami.

The Bucks haven't provided an official update, but Brogdon is listed out on their game notes on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Tony Snell to move into the starting five in Brogdon's place, while George Hill and Sterling Brown could each pick up increased minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories