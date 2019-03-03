Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Saturday
Brogdon (foot) was ruled out for Saturday's game at Utah, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Brogdon was listed as doubtful as he deals with pain in his right plantar fascia, so his absence was to be expected. George Hill (groin) and Sterling Brown (wrist) also remain sidelined, likely leaving Tony Snell and Pat Connaughton to see additional run in the backcourt.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Nice scoring night Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Comes up big in win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays well despite foot injury•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Another solid line in win•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...