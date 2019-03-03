Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Saturday

Brogdon (foot) was ruled out for Saturday's game at Utah, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Brogdon was listed as doubtful as he deals with pain in his right plantar fascia, so his absence was to be expected. George Hill (groin) and Sterling Brown (wrist) also remain sidelined, likely leaving Tony Snell and Pat Connaughton to see additional run in the backcourt.