Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Saturday

Brogdon (quad) will not be available for Saturday's matchup with the Knicks.

There was some hope that Brogdon would be able to return from a lengthy injury absence after he was upgraded to a game-time call earlier in the day, but the Bucks' medical staff gave Brogdon an final evaluation and determined that he's not quite ready for game action. Obviously, the Bucks would like to get Brogdon as many reps as possible before the playoffs, and he'll have two more opportunities -- Monday vs. Orlando and Wednesday at Philadelphia -- to play before the end of the regular season.