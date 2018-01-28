Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Sunday
Brogdon (calf) will sit out Sunday's game against the Bulls, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Brogdon sat out Friday night's game against Brooklyn, and will remain sidelined with a sore calf vs. Chicago. The 25-year-old guard has been clutch for Milwaukee this season, averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.2 minutes per contest. With Brogdon out, expect Matthew Dellavedova and Tony Snell to pick up key minutes. The Bucks will match up against Philadelphia on Monday, so that'll be his next opportunity to return to action.
