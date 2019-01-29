Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Tuesday
Brogdon (chest) won't play Wednesday against Detroit.
Brogdon was added to the injury report Monday, and he'll be sidelined Tuesday due to a sternal contusion. With Sterling Brown (wrist) listed as doubtful, Tony Snell appears to be the top candidate to enter the starting lineup in Brogdon's place. He'll have a chance to return Thursday in Toronto.
