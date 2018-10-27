Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 13 points in Friday's win
Brogdon contributed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.
Brogdon has reached double figures in scoring in four of five games thus far this season. Moreover, he continues to provide well-rounded production as the glue guy in the starting lineup. Brogdon has also seen 30-plus minutes in three of the five games, with the two exceptions being the team's most comfortable wins.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting preseason opener•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Disappears in crucial Game 7 loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles in Game 3 start•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Enters starting lineup•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 16 off bench in Game 1 loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will be on minutes restriction for Game 1•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...