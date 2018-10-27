Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 13 points in Friday's win

Brogdon contributed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.

Brogdon has reached double figures in scoring in four of five games thus far this season. Moreover, he continues to provide well-rounded production as the glue guy in the starting lineup. Brogdon has also seen 30-plus minutes in three of the five games, with the two exceptions being the team's most comfortable wins.