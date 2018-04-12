Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss

Brogdon totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 loss to the 76ers.

Brogdon (quad) was much more aggressive in this one than he was in his first game back from the 30-game injury absence. With the playoffs set to begin this weekend, it's unclear how quickly the Bucks will ramp up Brogdon's playing time. Nevertheless, at this point he probably shouldn't be expected to see much more than 15-20 minutes in Game 1 against the Celtics.