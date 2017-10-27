Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 15 points in return

Brogdon produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during a 96-89 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

Brogdon (ankle) returned from a one-game absence and looked good with the all-around stat line. The six rebounds marked a season high and the 36 minutes he received marks a good sign as he was not limited in any way after the ankle sprain. Brogdon is off to a good start to his second year in the league, as he has scored at least 13 points in each game he has played so far.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories