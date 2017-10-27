Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 15 points in return
Brogdon produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during a 96-89 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
Brogdon (ankle) returned from a one-game absence and looked good with the all-around stat line. The six rebounds marked a season high and the 36 minutes he received marks a good sign as he was not limited in any way after the ankle sprain. Brogdon is off to a good start to his second year in the league, as he has scored at least 13 points in each game he has played so far.
