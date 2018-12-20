Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 16 in return from injury

Brogdon accumulated 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes Wednesday against the Pelicans.

Brogdon, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring issue, shot the ball well from all levels and tying a season-high with seven rebounds. He finished with a well-rounded stat-line, and seems primed to continue producing near his averages of 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.