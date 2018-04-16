Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 16 off bench in Game 1 loss

Brogdan scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 1.

The second-year guard was supposed to be on a minutes restriction after returning from a two-month absence due to a quad injury at the end of the regular season, but coach Joe Prunty needed all hands on deck in overtime. Assuming Brogdan is none the worse for wear, expect him to handle a normal workload Tuesday in Game 2.