Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 17 points in Monday's win
Brogdon chipped in 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-99 win over the Bulls.
Brogdon continues to produce plenty of points, boards, and dimes while shooting incredibly efficiently from all three levels (50.5 FG, 41.1 3Pt, 94.4 FT). In an offensive system that values efficiency and spacing, Brogdon has been unbelievably important. Furthermore, he's a valuable contributor on both ends of the floor.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid scoring despite inefficiency•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Displays trademark efficiency•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as available Thursday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Probable vs. Raptors•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...