Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 17 points in Monday's win

Brogdon chipped in 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-99 win over the Bulls.

Brogdon continues to produce plenty of points, boards, and dimes while shooting incredibly efficiently from all three levels (50.5 FG, 41.1 3Pt, 94.4 FT). In an offensive system that values efficiency and spacing, Brogdon has been unbelievably important. Furthermore, he's a valuable contributor on both ends of the floor.