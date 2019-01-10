Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 24 points Wednesday
Brogdon ended with 24 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over Houston.
Brogdon matched his season-high with 24 points Wednesday, shooting an impressive 9-of-12 from the field. Brogdon is shooting an incredible 52 percent from the field across his first 37 games of the season. What makes his shooting even better is the fact he is almost 43 percent from beyond the three-point line and an unbelievable 99 percent from the charity stripe.
