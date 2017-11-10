Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Shifting to bench vs. Spurs
Brogdon will move to the bench Friday against the Spurs, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
With Eric Bledsoe set to make his Bucks debut Friday, coach Jason Kidd will move Brogdon to the bench, while Bledsoe takes over as the team's nominal starting point guard. It could just be a short-term experiment as Kidd figures out how best to integrate Bledsoe, but for the time being, it's possible that Brogdon's fantasy value could take a slight hit. However, the second-year Virginia product should still play a major role off the bench, and he and Bledsoe figure to be on the court together, at times, Friday.
