Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Shows rust in preseason opener Monday

Brogdon scored nine points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound in 15 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks.

He committed an uncharacteristic four turnovers in his limited court time, but last year's surprising Rookie of the Year Award winner should quickly shake off any offseason rust as camp progresses. Brogdon is locked in as the starting PG on a young Bucks roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, and with increased minutes should be able to improve on last season's production.