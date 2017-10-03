Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Shows rust in preseason opener Monday
Brogdon scored nine points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound in 15 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks.
He committed an uncharacteristic four turnovers in his limited court time, but last year's surprising Rookie of the Year Award winner should quickly shake off any offseason rust as camp progresses. Brogdon is locked in as the starting PG on a young Bucks roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, and with increased minutes should be able to improve on last season's production.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 19 points in Monday's Game 5 loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Plays 25 minutes in return from back injury•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will start, play 25-to-30 minutes Monday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Cleared to play Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Saturday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out Thursday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...