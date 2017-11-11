Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid in return to bench
Brogdon generated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 94-87 win over the Spurs.
Brogdon headed to the second unit due to the insertion of the debuting Eric Bledsoe into the starting lineup, but he ended up logging a starter's workload anyhow. The difference came in his usage, as the second-year guard put up single-digit shot attempts after averaging 15.3 over the first three games of November. Despite the disappointment of seeing him relegated to the bench for now, Brogdon's fantasy owners can certainly take solace in his minutes total Friday and hope that the trend persists going forward.
