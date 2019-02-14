Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid performance in win

Brogdon totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Brogdon turned in another strong, all-around game in Wednsday's win. Brogdon, much like the other Bucks starters, can post respectable lines despite sharing the floor with MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.