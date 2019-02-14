Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid performance in win
Brogdon totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
Brogdon turned in another strong, all-around game in Wednsday's win. Brogdon, much like the other Bucks starters, can post respectable lines despite sharing the floor with MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 17 points in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid scoring despite inefficiency•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Displays trademark efficiency•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as available Thursday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Probable vs. Raptors•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...