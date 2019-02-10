Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid scoring despite inefficiency

Brogdon finished with 14 points (4-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in the Bucks' 103-83 loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Brogdon was uncharacteristically inaccurate in the blowout defeat, but a perfect showing from the free-throw line helped salvage his night from a fantasy perspective. The 26-year-old had shot 43.8 percent or better in the first four games of February, so Saturday's struggles were particularly noteworthy. As he corroborated against the Magic, Brodgon remains a virtual lock for double-digit scoring contributions even when he struggles, with his stellar 50.4 percent shooting average for the season and 94.2 percent success rate from the free-throw line -- both career highs -- playing a monumental role.