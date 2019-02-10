Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid scoring despite inefficiency
Brogdon finished with 14 points (4-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in the Bucks' 103-83 loss to the Magic on Saturday.
Brogdon was uncharacteristically inaccurate in the blowout defeat, but a perfect showing from the free-throw line helped salvage his night from a fantasy perspective. The 26-year-old had shot 43.8 percent or better in the first four games of February, so Saturday's struggles were particularly noteworthy. As he corroborated against the Magic, Brodgon remains a virtual lock for double-digit scoring contributions even when he struggles, with his stellar 50.4 percent shooting average for the season and 94.2 percent success rate from the free-throw line -- both career highs -- playing a monumental role.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Displays trademark efficiency•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as available Thursday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Probable vs. Raptors•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Stays consistent in loss•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...