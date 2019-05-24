Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting Game 5

Brogdon will start at shooting guard in Thursday's Game 5 against Toronto, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon hasn't started since injuring his foot in March, but had been the teams starting shooting guard for the entire season up to that point. He'll replace Nikola Mirotic, who has started the first-four games of the series, as the Bucks look to reclaim the series lead.

