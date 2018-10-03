Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting preseason opener
Brogdon will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon started just 20 of the 48 games he played in last season, but entered camp as the favorite to win the top job at shooting guard. He should play a significant role for the Bucks in his third season and should be in consideration in the later rounds of most fantasy drafts. That said, Brogdon will still have to battle for touches with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe. Tony Snell, who started 59-of-75 games at shooting guard last season, will start the preseason in a bench role.
