Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting vs. Wiz
Brogdon will start Saturday's game against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Milwaukee had been starting Tony Snell at the two, but coach Jason Kidd will switch things up following a blowout loss to Toronto on Friday night. The change likely won't have much of an effect on either players' roles -- Brogdon, in particular, had already been averaging nearly 34 minutes per game off the bench over the last three contests.
