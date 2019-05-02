Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Status cloudy for Game 3

Coach Mike Budenholzer was non-committal when asked about Brogdon's (foot) availability for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. A determination may be made following Thursday's workout. Teammate Sterling Brown noted that Brogdon "looked great" this week.

More information might emerge later Thursday, but it seems within the realm of possibility that Brogdon makes his return for Game 3. Out since March 17, Brogdon may have to be eased back into action, whenever that day comes. He'll be a welcome addition back to the Bucks' rotation, as Sterling Brown has struggled in Brogdon's absence.