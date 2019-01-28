Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Stays consistent in loss

Brogdon totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Brogdon turned in another healthy all-around stat line in Sunday's loss. Although his numbers aren't eye-popping, he has been one of the NBA's most consistent players, rarely deviating much from his season averages and shooting at the most efficient clip of his career.