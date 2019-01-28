Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Stays consistent in loss

Brogdon totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Brogdon turned in another healthy all-around stat line in Sunday's loss. Although his numbers aren't eye-popping, he has been one of the NBA's most consistent players, rarely deviating much from his season averages and shooting at the most efficient clip of his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories