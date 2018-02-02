Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Strains quad, won't return
Brogdon suffered a strained left quad tendon during Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves and will not return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon suffered the injury during a dunk and struggled to put weight on the leg, eventually being helped off the floor by some teammates. More information on the injury should emerge after the team medical staff performs tests. If he misses extended time, Shaun Kilpatrick, Matthew Dellavedova, Sterling Brown and Tony Snell could all see expanded roles.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will return Monday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Upgraded to questionable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed out with calf soreness Friday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores career-high 32 points in Monday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...