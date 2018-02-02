Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Strains quad, won't return

Brogdon suffered a strained left quad tendon during Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves and will not return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon suffered the injury during a dunk and struggled to put weight on the leg, eventually being helped off the floor by some teammates. More information on the injury should emerge after the team medical staff performs tests. If he misses extended time, Shaun Kilpatrick, Matthew Dellavedova, Sterling Brown and Tony Snell could all see expanded roles.