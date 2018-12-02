Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Strong scoring run continues

Brogdon submitted 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 136-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.

A supporting-cast player for much of his two-plus seasons in Milwaukee, Brogdon has taken on a heightened scoring role over the past five games, topping 20 points on four occasions. The offensive output has come on the back of 60.9 percent shooting from the field and 68 percent shooting from three-point range, which are 13 and 26.6 points better than his respective career marks. With that in mind, it appears unwise to bank on Brogdon continuing to deliver the 20-point outings with regularity, though the well-rounded production he offers across the board should soften the blow when his scoring predictably tails off.