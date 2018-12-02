Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Strong scoring run continues
Brogdon submitted 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 136-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.
A supporting-cast player for much of his two-plus seasons in Milwaukee, Brogdon has taken on a heightened scoring role over the past five games, topping 20 points on four occasions. The offensive output has come on the back of 60.9 percent shooting from the field and 68 percent shooting from three-point range, which are 13 and 26.6 points better than his respective career marks. With that in mind, it appears unwise to bank on Brogdon continuing to deliver the 20-point outings with regularity, though the well-rounded production he offers across the board should soften the blow when his scoring predictably tails off.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops season-high 24 points•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Bounces back against Suns•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Has 20 points Sunday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up from field in win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Trouble finding net in loss•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Heats up in close loss•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.