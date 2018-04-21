Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles in Game 3 start

Brogdon generated five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Milwaukee's 116-92 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Brogdon wasn't able to parlay his starting opportunity into any meaningful production, as he posted his worst shooting percentage and lowest scoring total of the first three games of the series. The 25-year-old naturally was much better than he showed Friday over the course of his injury-shortened season, and he still offers considerably higher upside than fellow two-guard Tony Snell. Therefore, it's likely Brogdon gets an opportunity for redemption when the two teams meet again for a pivotal Game 4 on Sunday.