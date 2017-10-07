Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Struggles to connect in loss

Brogdon recorded seven points, five assists, one steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Friday's 114-101 preseason loss to the Bulls.

The 2016 Rookie of the Year has underwhelmed thus far this preseason, but a couple of disappointing outings in early October shouldn't raise too many alarms. He has no reportable injuries and shooting 38.4 percent from the floor over the past two games is just part of shaking off the offseason cobwebs. The Virginia product is cemented in the Bucks' lineup for the foreseeable future.