Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Suiting up Tuesday

Brogdon will be available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon was withheld from Saturday's loss to Miami with a left hamstring injury, but it's believed the Bucks were just exercising some caution with him for the second half of a back-to-back set. After practicing with the team Monday, Brogdon is expected to reclaim his regular starting role at shooting guard, resulting in Tony Snell moving back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories