Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Suiting up Tuesday

Brogdon will be available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon was withheld from Saturday's loss to Miami with a left hamstring injury, but it's believed the Bucks were just exercising some caution with him for the second half of a back-to-back set. After practicing with the team Monday, Brogdon is expected to reclaim his regular starting role at shooting guard, resulting in Tony Snell moving back to the bench.