Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Takes part in limited practice Wednesday
Brogdon (quadriceps) took part in some on-court work at Wednesday's practice, but coach Joe Prunty still wouldn't provide a concrete target date for his return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon's exact availability for Wednesday's practice is uncertain, though it sounds like it was only some minor on-court work. According to coach Prunty, the Bucks are going to see how Brogdon feels later Wednesday and Thursday following the increase in activity, and then there's the potential to decide on a target date for a return. That said, Brogdon can officially be considered day-to-day moving forward and considering his return was originally expected in early April, the second-year guard could be closing in on getting back on the court.
