Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Tallies 19 points off bench Friday

Brogdon scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in Friday's 129-110 loss to the Raptors.

In the new year, Brogdon has averaged over 34 minutes and 17 points per game, numbers that will earn him more playing time as the season progresses. With Eric Bledsoe being the only true ball-handler in the starting lineup, expect to see a lot of Brogdon working in with the starters and leading the bench in minutes because of it. His perfect game from behind the arc was a little uncharacteristic, but he does have range and could become a valuable asset if he starts hitting those shots regularly.