Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Targeting early April return

Brogdon (quadriceps) is targeting a return in early April, Matthew Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "I wouldn't say I'm close, but I'm definitely not far away," Brogdon said. "I'm getting there every day. Every day I'm taking huge steps."

Brogdon traveled with the Bucks for Monday's loss to the Cavaliers, which provided some optimism that he was nearing a return. However, Brogdon squashed those hopes in some capacity Tuesday, saying he wasn't on the brink of a return and that he's likely waiting until April to get back to game action. That means Brogdon should be out for at least the upcoming six games, with his next shot to get on the court coming April 1 against the Nuggets.