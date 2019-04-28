Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: To be re-evaluted after Game 2
Brogdon (foot) will be re-evaluated following Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Coach Mike Budenholzer reiterated that Brogdon will miss the two opening games of the series, but he noted that Brogdon has progressed in recent days and has played "some" 5-on-5. That's a step in the right direction for the Virginia product, who put up a 50/40/90 shooting season, though his status remains clouded ahead of Friday's Game 3 in Boston. For now, the Bucks will stick with Sterling Brown in the starting lineup.
