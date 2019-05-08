Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: To play Game 5

Brogdon (foot) is slated to play in Wednesday's Game 5, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Brogdon, who's returning from a 21 game absence due to a plantar fascia tear, will play in "short spurts" Wednesday according to coach Mike Budenholzer. Clearly, Brogdon's minutes will be limited, although the extent to which they will be is currently unknown. Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton and George Hill will likely see fewer minutes with Brogdon returning.