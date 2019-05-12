Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: To see more minutes in Game 1
Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that that plan is for Brogdon to play more minutes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Charles Gardner of The Associated Press reports.
Brogdon played 17 minutes off the bench in Game 5 against the Celtics, and looked terrific, scoring 10 points and dishing out four assists in that time. With Brogdon now looking healthier in practice, the Bucks believe he is ready to see an increased role. Whether that means he will be starting or not, however, is yet to be determined.
