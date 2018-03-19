Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Traveling with team Monday
Brogdon (quadriceps) remains out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, but made the trip with the Bucks to Cleveland, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Fellow injured backcourt mate Matthew Dellavedova (ankle) is also traveling, suggesting that both may have progressed on some level in their recoveries. It's still unclear, however, where exactly Brogdon stands in his rehab, and there's been no indication to date that he's resumed working out on the court since being shut down in early February. It appears unlikely that Brogdon will be available at any point during the Bucks' four-game slate this week.
More News
