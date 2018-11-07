Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Trouble finding net in loss
Brogdon offered four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes in the Bucks' 118-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Neither Brogdon nor backcourt mate Eric Bledose found the net with any consistency Tuesday, and the former's 25.0 percent success rate from the field equaled a season low. The clunker was an outlier for Brogdon, who'd scored in double digits in all but one other game this season prior to the contest. He'll look to turn in a much sharper performance in what should be a fast-paced battle against the Warriors on Thursday.
