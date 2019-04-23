Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Update to come later this week
Coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that he expects to have an update on Brogdon's (foot) status later in the week, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The Bucks haven't said much about Brogdon since the guard went down with a plantar fascia tear in mid-March, but Budenholzer revealed after Monday's Game 4 win over the Pistons that Brogdon is progressing as expected. Budenholzer noted that Brogdon hasn't participated in any live scrimmages or five-on-five work, but the team is still targeting a return at some point in Round 2 against Boston. After clinching Monday night, the Bucks will have at least four days off before the Eastern Conference Semifinals begin.
