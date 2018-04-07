Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Updated to game-time decision
Updating a previous report, Brogdon (quadriceps) is likely a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It is unclear why the team officially listed Brogdon as probable, but he called himself a game-time decision depending on how he feels pregame, and head coach Joe Prunty deemed him doubtful. Thus, his status seems to be all over the place at the moment, but more clarity should surround the situation as tip-off approaches. Should he ultimately suit up, expect the last season's Rookie of the Year to see some type of minute restriction given his lengthy absence. Expect an update once the team provides more information.
