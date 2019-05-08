Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Upgraded to probable

Brogdon (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. Assuming Brogdon plays, he will be on a minutes limit and will come off the bench.

He hasn't officially been cleared, but the fact that Brogdon is expected to play is big news. He's been out since March 15 due to a plantar fascia tear, prompting Sterling Brown, George Hill and Pat Connaughton to see extra minutes. The Bucks are expected to be cautious with Brogdon in his first game back, so, from a fantasy perspective, it still might be best to avoid him.